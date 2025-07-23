THE Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has urged businesses and individuals to install CCTV equipment, saying it will deter crime and help with investigations. The Ministry has cited the recent arrest of individuals allegedly behind the brutal killing of a fuel attendant at Rubis Filling Station in Lusaka’s Hellen Kaunda area, noting that the swift investigations were a result of the CCTV equipment installed at the filling station. In a statement, Monday, Home Affairs Principal Public Relations Officer Mwala Kalaluka extended his condolences to the family of the deceased fuel attendant, Sibeso Akalilwa, who was brutally murdered during a robbery at the filling station last Thursday. “As the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, we’d like to...