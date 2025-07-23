EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima says learners who don’t perform well in the 2025 Junior Secondary examinations will have the option of starting Form 1 in 2026 to write the School Certificate Ordinary Level examination in 2029. Syakalima explained that the 2025 Junior Secondary External (Grade 9) and Junior Secondary School Leaving examinations will be the last, because the 2025 Form 1 pupils will progress to Form 2 in 2026 and won’t need to write examinations. Speaking during the Examinations Council of Zambia media breakfast meeting, Tuesday, Syakalima said learners who won’t perform well during the 2025 Junior Secondary examinations would also have an option of writing the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination. “In light of the 2023 Zambia Education...