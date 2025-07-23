WHEN somebody dies, you start fighting each other, calling each other witches; witches don’t exist, don’t fear death, says President Hakainde Hichilema. President Hichilema has also urged newly appointed ambassador to Israel, Mahuba Hazemba, to proclaim Christianity in Israel and not behave like some Christians in Zambia who openly proclaim Christianity during the day but do devilish and destructive things at night. Further, President Hichilema has advised the newly appointed ambassadors and Commissioner of Lands to uphold confidentiality in their roles, warning that ignoring this counsel could lead to job loss. The President also swore in Shadreck Mbewe as Commissioner of Lands, Lt. General Sitali Alibuzwi as Ambassador to Brazil, Brigadier General Wilson Tembo as Ambassador to Zimbabwe and Mahuba...