LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has expressed satisfaction with the pace of works being done on township roads in Lusaka. Speaking when he toured various road infrastructure projects in Lusaka under his ministry, Sialubalo disclosed that the total budget for the road works in the city was K1.8 billion. “We are inspecting the road network that is being done within Lusaka, which we call township roads that fall under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to look at the works done, where they are, the challenges being faced, and also appreciating the quality of the work. So far, what we have seen is that some works are going on, especially in Garden, Acacia Road in...