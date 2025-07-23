THE body of a 28-year-old man has been retrieved from Itezhi-Tezhi Dam after being found trapped in a fishing net. Police have confirmed that Kelvin Chinyemba drowned after being attacked by a hippo around 21:00 hours on July 20, while on a fishing expedition. According to Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, Itezhi-Tezhi Police were alerted to the incident on July 21, at 08:30 hours. “Itezhi-Tezhi Police Station received a report of drowning resulting from human animal conflict. The report was made by Mr. Kenny Chinyemba, aged 35, of Nakabangwe Compound, Itezhi-Tezhi District. He reported that his younger brother, Mr. Kelvin Chinyemba, aged 28, of the same residence, had drowned in the Itezhi-Tezhi Dam after a hippo attacked...