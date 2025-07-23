AS a servant of God, I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in justice, says MMD leader Nevers Mumba. Addressing questions about why he hasn’t forgiven Chris Zumani Zimba, who was arrested for defaming him, Mumba stated in a write-up that he approached Zimba and asked him to retract his damaging statements. However, Mumba said Zimba “showed, and has continued to show, no signs of remorse, only arrogance.” “To my friends, family, and supporters, Chris Zumani Zimba, a former Special Assistant to President Edgar Lungu, has been arrested for cyber crimes and libel. Some of you have reached out to me about this, given his previous articles about me. Some have asked, ‘Why not just forgive him?’ As a...