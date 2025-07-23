DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri says the economic and financial crimes his office is targeting are often committed by honourable-looking individuals who hold influential positions, with some working in public service. He adds that this crop of criminals must be brought to account, noting that some of these individuals control organised criminal gangs while concealing their involvement. Speaking during the launch of the Prosecutor Guidelines for the Prosecution of Economic and Financial Crimes, Tuesday, Phiri said the establishment of the economic and financial crimes specialised court calls for the need to deepen expertise in this area. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing our capacity in prosecuting economic and financial crimes. As we launch the...