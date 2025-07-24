HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says everyone wants to be associated with President Hakainde Hichilema because he is a celebrity. He adds that President Hichilema will, in 10 years, bring more sanity to the country than was expected from other governments. Debating the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the Report of the Auditor General on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023, Dr Muchima said the report had highlighted issues identified in the recent forensic report. “The report talks about ambulances, equipment, maintenance policy, buildings and conveying of patients in vehicles not suitable, and stock outs as well as governance issues, including ZAMMSA. On the governance aspect, this government through the leadership of President...