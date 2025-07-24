VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says it is very possible to do clean politics, arguing that the game only becomes dirty when the players are dirty. The Vice-President says Zambia may be referred to as a weak country of poverty and corruption because God’s light is not enough within “our own leadership and lives.” Meanwhile, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya has noted that Zambia has a leadership challenge. Speaking during the official opening of the Africa Lead Summit, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango said corruption could not be done in the light. “We must know why they’re calling us or believing that a weak country of poverty, disease, corruption; maybe it’s true because the light isn’t enough in...