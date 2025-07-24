FORMER Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has congratulated the UPND for discovering an Artificial Intelligence (AI) which can speak Bemba. Her remarks were a reaction to PF faction president Robert Chabinga’s recent claim that the viral audio recording suggesting his involvement in a government conspiracy regarding the Lungu burial saga was actually a product of Artificial Intelligence. In an interview, Tuesday, Phiri argued that Chabinga’s claim was made to divert public attention from the forensic audit report on drug theft. “I don’t want to be in the category of liars. They lie. So even that story, the people of Zambia, the good part is they know that it’s a lie. They just want to arrest people. Since their...