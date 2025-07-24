Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have jointly charged and arrested Zambia National Service Staff Sergeant Rhoda Njovu and Zambia Correctional Service Sergeant Katundu Lumweka for producing an obscene video. In a statement, Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the accused shared the obscene video via the WhatsApp messaging platform to one of their contacts. Hamoonga said both accused persons were currently in police custody awaiting police bond. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that two individuals that were apprehended in connection with the production and circulation of obscene material, an offence contrary to the provisions of the Penal Code, have been formally arrested and charged. These are: Accused one: Name: Katundu Lumweka Age: 33 years, Residential Address: Bwacha Compound,...