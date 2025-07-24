POLICE have jointly charged and arrested Zambia National Service Staff Sergeant Rhoda Njovu and Zambia Correctional Service Sergeant Katundu Lumweka for producing an obscene video. In a statement, Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the accused shared the obscene video via the WhatsApp messaging platform to one of their contacts. Hamoonga said both accused persons were currently in police custody awaiting police bond. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that two individuals that were apprehended in connection with the production and circulation of obscene material, an offence contrary to the provisions of the Penal Code, have been formally arrested and charged. These are: Accused one: Name: Katundu Lumweka Age: 33 years, Residential Address: Bwacha Compound,...