CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says by being involved in economic activities such as providing goods and services, people will be able to directly see how they benefit from the current macroeconomic variables. Mweetwa says individuals who just sit and wait for handouts will find themselves at the forefront of complaining about the high cost of living. In an interview, Mweetwa said it may not be realistic to complain about a lack of benefit from the Kwacha’s appreciation if one is not doing anything. “I should indicate that we need to drive a hard bargain of an agenda that for you to really get in the mix of things to see where you stand in terms of beneficiation, you must...