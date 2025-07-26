POLICE have arrested a 53-year-old man of Pemba district in Southern Province for allegedly impregnating his older brother’s daughter, aged 17. Confirming the incident, Southern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo said police have established that the girl is seven months pregnant and has been living with her uncle and his wife. “On July 24, 2025, at 18:27 hours, Pemba Police Station received a report of incest from a 50-year-old female headteacher at a named school in Pemba District in which she reported that her 17-year-old Grade 7 pupil, a resident of Siazwela Village, Chief Hamaundu, Pemba District, had been sexually abused and impregnated by her 53-year-old uncle, who is the younger brother to her biological father. Brief facts...