THE Financial Intelligence Centre has disclosed that it analysed a suspicious transaction report relating to a foreign national on the United Nations Sanctions List, who had been charged with terrorism financing activities and was purporting to be a Zambian national. The FIC’s 10th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends Report stated that the subject was believed to be facilitating the movement of funds and recruitment of persons for various suspected terrorist groups in the Southern African region. “The FIC analysed a suspicious transaction report relating to an individual S, purporting to be a Zambian national. The report alleged that Individual S matched the identity of Individual O, a foreign national on the United Nations Sanctions List, as a person who...