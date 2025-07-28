LOCAL Government Service Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani has died. In a letter addressed to all Town Clerks and Council Secretaries, Monday, Local Government Service Commission Vice Chairperson Brian Ndumba disclosed that Sejani died around 12:00 hours on July 28, 2025 while receiving treatment in South Africa. Ndumba said details of Sejani’s funeral would be communicated in due course. “Notice of funeral. The above caption refers. I regret to announce the passing of the Chairperson of the Local Government Commission Mr Ackson Sejani. The late Mr Sejani died around 12:00 hours, today, 28th July, 2025 while receiving medical treatment in South Africa. The full details of his funeral will be communicated in due course,” stated Ndumba....