SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the opposition is working on a roadmap they will use to choose a flag-bearer for 2026. In an interview, Saturday, Kaunda said there would be an invitation to everyone else who feels they are eligible to lead the united opposition, including Civil Society Organisations, because a good leader could come from anywhere. “In the next few days the united opposition is going to scale up a roadmap which we are going to use in arriving at this flag-bearer for the united opposition. It’s a credible system that we are working on to ensure that the process is transparent. I’m sure in the next few days the personnel assigned to deal with this...