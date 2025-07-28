PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor, Levy Ngoma, says if there’s one thing the President loves, it’s things to do with God. Ngoma made these remarks yesterday while attending a church service at Mpumba UCZ Church in Lavushimanda District, where he also donated K100,000 on behalf of the President. He noted that the President has always supported churches, but sometimes does so quietly because it attracts a lot of talk. “President Hakainde Hichilema has been supporting various churches. The Roman Catholic Church so many times, the Reformed Church in Zambia so many times, Pentecostal Churches so many times, the SDA where he fellowships as a church elder so many times. Even the UCZ, just two weeks ago we met at State...