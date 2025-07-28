FINANCE Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says it is normal to have deviations in the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP). Dr Musokotwane made these remarks during parliamentary debates on Thursday concerning the Planning and Budgeting Committee’s report on the 2024 Annual Progress Report regarding the 8NDP’s implementation. The committee’s report was subsequently adopted. He explained that deviations occurred even in homes and companies, but what was important was implementing the bigger picture. “When you do a plan, implementation, it’s not strange that there are some deviations. It happens all the time whether it’s in our homes, companies, some deviations do take place. But what’s important is to say that big picture in the plan, is it being implemented or not? As far...