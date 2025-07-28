A FORENSIC audit has revealed a shortfall of 4,184 medical supply units, valued at K559,000, which were supposed to be returned to the ZAMMSA warehouse after the closure of the cholera emergency centre at Heroes Stadium. According to a forensic report done by PwC, ZAMMSA has failed to provide supporting documents or explanations for observed shortages of face masks, chlorine and cannulas, despite multiple follow-ups. The audit also highlighted the need for further work to understand why these medical items were omitted from ZAMMSA’s inventory records of returned medical supplies and to ascertain if they were indeed returned. “We understand that the cholera emergency centre at Heroes stadium under the coordination of the Ministry of Health maintained an inventory of...