POLICE in Choma have detained a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his 4-year-old daughter. Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo confirmed that on Saturday, July 26, Mbabala Police Post, under Choma Central Police Station, recorded a report of incest at approximately 15:00 hours, involving a 4-year-old female juvenile from Mangunza area, under Chief Mapanza. Namalongo stated that the child’s 32-year-old mother reported the alleged sexual abuse by the biological father. “The incident occurred on July 25, 2025, at around 15:00 hours in Mangunza. Brief facts of the matter are that the juvenile, a pre-school pupil, left home for school around 08:00 hours. Upon returning at approximately 15:00 hours, she arrived home limping. When asked what had happened,...