THE US Embassy in Zambia says Zambians should expect more arrests of senior public officials, following revelations of grand corruption and public procurement irregularities uncovered in the ZAMMSA Forensic Audit. Meanwhile, the Embassy says until those currently involved in corruption face the public disgrace of being fired and jailed, the country will not stem public corruption. In response to a press query on the ZAMMSA Forensic Audit, US Embassy Acting Public Affairs Officer Julien Kreuze stated that the country should not expect to see change until and unless bold, meaningful, public accountability was imposed on those involved in real time. “Having not seen the forensic audit ourselves and without particular insight into the state of ongoing investigations, it is difficult...