MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has revealed that a total of 682 road traffic crashes involving motorcycles were recorded from January to March 31, 2025, which resulted in 89 fatalities. Responding to a question posed by Kasama Central MP Sibongile Mwamba, Thursday, Tayali noted that among the measures implemented by government to address the issue, motorcycle riders would be required to undergo both practical and theory examinations before a license is issued to operate on public roads. “A total of 682 Road traffic crashes involving motorcycles were recorded from January to March 31, 2025. These crashes resulted in 89 fatalities, 321 serious injuries, and 355 slight injuries being recorded. Government is implementing the following measures to ensure that...