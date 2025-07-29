FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the positive economic effects currently being witnessed in the country must not be attributed to next year’s general election. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said government has to a large extent resolved major economic problems, such as the national debt and the mining sector, which was previously “on its knees”. The Minister further urged the public to exercise some patience and allow the effect of the Kwacha’s appreciation to work itself through the economy, and ultimately lead to a reduction in commodity prices. “I don’t think that for one to say that the Kwacha is not being felt might be accurate. We’ve seen the situation of fuel, for example, fuel has...