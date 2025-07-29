Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (c) making a submission during the Town hall forum on the 2024 budget and economic performance and 2025 outlook at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 21st January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the positive economic effects currently being witnessed in the country must not be attributed to next year’s general election. In an interview, Dr Musokotwane said government has to a large extent resolved major economic problems, such as the national debt and the mining sector, which was previously “on its knees”. The Minister further urged the public to exercise some patience and allow the effect of the Kwacha’s appreciation to work itself through the economy, and ultimately lead to a reduction in commodity prices. “I don’t think that for one to say that the Kwacha is not being felt might be accurate. We’ve seen the situation of fuel, for example, fuel has...