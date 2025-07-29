THE Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has criticised the 2024 Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report, saying it is too abstract and lacks empirical evidence reflecting the true state of public sector corruption. CAAC Executive Director Brighton Tembo has charged that the the latest FIC report is a document designed to suit the narrative of a corrupt free regime. In a writeup shared exclusively with Diggers, Monday, Tembo said the reduction in public sector corruption cases reported by the FIC may not necessarily be the result of anti-corruption measures implemented by the UPND government. “Community Action Against Corruption wish to state that, the latest FIC Report of 2024 is too abstract and is not supported by any empirical evidence about status...