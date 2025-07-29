ZAMBIA Land Alliance (ZLA) Executive Director Patrick Musole says while Land Administration (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2024 is well-intentioned, it contains serious weaknesses that could leave it open to abuse. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM on Monday morning, Musole raised concern about the concentration of power in the hands of the Chief Registrar, warning that such unilateral authority posed risks of fraud, corruption, and political interference. “It’s a well-intended Bill, it has some progressive progressions but it needs strengthening because it has some serious weaknesses in it. It’s a well-intended Bill, but in its current form it can be vulnerable to abuse and misuse and so it needs strengthening. As Zambia Land Alliance we believe that this...