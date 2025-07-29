PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Dr Pamela Sambo as Human Rights Commission Board Chairperson, with Dr Felicity Kalunga taking on the role of Deputy Chairperson. The Head of State has also appointed Council of Churches in Zambia Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya and Alliance for Community Action Executive Director Laura Miti as Commissioners. Others who’ve been appointed as Commissioners include Panic Malawo Chilufya, Father Joe Komakoma and Fred Wamundila Waliuya. In a statement, Monday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the appointments await ratification by the National Assembly. “Pursuant to Section 7(1) of the Human Rights Commission Act No. 4 of 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed a new board for the Human Rights Commission. Dr Pamela Sambo has been...