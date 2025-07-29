UPND Deputy National Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says President Hakainde Hichilema faces abuse from political opponents during their discussions despite his highly accommodating nature. In an interview, Saturday, Nkandu said while people are free to express themselves, there must be a limit to everything so that one does not do it in excess. “There are a lot of things that our colleagues have been talking about. That’s why I said, we have a President who is very accommodative, because he is the most abused in issues that our political opponents talk about. Look at [Raphael] Nakacinda, he has been talking, [Emmanuel] Mwamba, the propagandists have been talking, and the others like M’membe have been talking. Is [Fred] M’membe in jail for...