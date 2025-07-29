DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri says law enforcement agencies are fully aware that some individuals are disguising illegitimate wealth by transferring assets to relatives or children in an attempt to avoid detection. Speaking in an interview, Phiri explained that while there is nothing wrong with legitimately transferring property to family members, the practice becomes problematic when it is used to conceal proceeds of crime. “We’re alive to the fact that one of the tools that is utilised by people that are perpetrating this crime is to disguise the wealth. And part of disguising is they are going to put these assets in the names of children, relatives and other individuals. That’s a way of disguising,” he said. Phiri...