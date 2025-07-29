FORMER Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor, Levy Ngoma, of attempting to bribe voters ahead of the upcoming by-election in Mfuwe Constituency. Ngoma on Sunday donated K100,000 to a church in Lavushimanda District, saying the contribution was made in the spirit of President Hichilema’s love for matters of faith. However, in an interview on Monday, Mwila condemned the donation, describing it as “daylight corruption” and an act of electoral corruption. He urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to take action, claiming that even under former presidents, such conduct was unheard of during election periods. “When you have a by-election no one is allowed to donate anything. I think that has been...