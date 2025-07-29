PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says once a new PF president is elected, he or she will automatically assume the chairmanship and become the flag bearer of the Tonse Alliance. Speaking during Diamond TV’s Costa Show on Sunday, Nakacinda said the new leader would take over the role previously held by former president Edgar Lungu in the alliance. “For as long as the status quo remains as it is today, at the time that we are having elections within PF and the leader emerges, that leader automatically becomes the chairman and also automatically becomes the flag bearer. If you look at the document that everybody signed, it even named ECL as a presidential candidate and PF as...