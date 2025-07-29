MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa says it should be easy for government to recover Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loans, claiming that most of the beneficiaries are UPND cadres. In response to Local Government Minister Gift Sialubalo’s revelation that government had suspended the issuance of CDF loans for 2026 until outstanding loans are repaid, the Matero lawmaker alleged that members of parliament were sidelined during the CDF loan awarding process. “The loans were given to UPND cadres and they know where to find them. Loans are done by their cadres at WDC level. Most of them are their party officials and they are awarded by their cadres at council but the MP is never involved. The MP is only called to...