Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi says some sections of the community are attempting to fill a gap left by a “finished” main opposition by opposing anything done by government. Various stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations, have called for the complete withdrawal of Constitution amendment Bill No. 7 and the Lands and Deeds Registry amendment Bill No. 13 from Parliament, stating that these Bills lack proper consultation with stakeholders. But in an interview, Friday, Milupi said due to internal issues within the main opposition parties, NGOs have begun acting as informal opposition, hence criticising every Bill that comes. “Well, when you say people are rejecting the Bills, which people? I think it’s very few and first of...