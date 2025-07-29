PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says global trade tensions should give way to greater cooperation and investment, stressing that such collaboration could not only foster a better world but also help reduce irregular migration into Europe. And Norwegian Minister of International Development Asmund Aukrust says there is so much uncertainty in the world, with brutal wars, a lack of respect for international laws and clear attacks on multilateralism. Speaking when he hosted Aukrust at State House on Monday, President Hichilema said Africa’s development would reduce the push factors that drive migration to Europe. “We also are concerned about the global trade, I think we should replace trade wars with more cooperation as the Minister said, more investments together, the world will be...