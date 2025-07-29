Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making a submission during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making a submission during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 30th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government will recruit some of the health workers who were laid off following the withdrawal of USAID funding. In January, the United States government ordered a 90-day pause on funding for International Development Programmes, including those in Zambia. This was followed by a further announcement in February confirming the withdrawal of USAID funding, which led to the termination of the project in Zambia and resulted in numerous job losses. In an interview, Nkulukusa said government would recruit health workers based on available positions. He explained that instead of recruiting entirely new health workers from the 2,000 planned for employment this year, government would replace some positions with the now-unemployed USAID health workers. “We...