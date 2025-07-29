ZAMBIA Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Interim Director General Dr John Kachimba says systems at the institution are designed to enhance accountability and safeguard the central warehouse from pilferage. And Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Warren Mwambazi has urged ZAMMSA to ensure that all ambulances procured under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) are delivered by the end of August to avoid further scrutiny. Speaking during a joint tour of the ZAMMSA central warehouse on Monday by PAC and the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Social Services, Dr Kachimba said the institution remained a work in progress, but had already made significant strides. “As ZAMMSA, we felt it’s important that we have this interaction to give you an insight...