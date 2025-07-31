STATE House has deleted a video in which Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali revealed that about 300 TAZARA workers’ employment will be terminated. The video, which only lasted for less than a minute, showed Tayali briefing President Hakainde Hichilema about TAZARA before it was deleted. The video was further shared by PF information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba. “It’s three years, Mr President, during which the concessionaire is working on the rehabilitation so that’s the commencement date, then we must clear these liabilities, we are given three years. On employment, some of the TAZARA employees will be terminated and will be terminated and will be transferred from employment by the concessionaire to approximately between 200 to 300 employees. TAZARA...