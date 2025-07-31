ZAMBIA’S hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the Thailand 2025 Intercontinental Futsal Championship were dashed after suffering a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat to Group B rivals Saudi Arabia at Nonthaburi Province Stadium in Bangkok. Coming off a 4-0 loss to Belarus in their opening group fixture, the Zambian National Futsal Team needed a victory to stay in contention for a place in the next round. However, despite a spirited display and an early lead, the team fell short against a resilient Saudi side. Under the guidance of experienced Italian gaffer Andrea Cristoforetti, Zambia began the match on a positive note and broke the deadlock through CSS Petauke FC winger Royd Chisahala, who slotted home the opener. However, Saudi Arabia...