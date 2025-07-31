ZAMBIA Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya has dismissed his secretary general, Abraham Kashinshite, for allegedly engaging in “treacherous conduct” against the party. In a letter dated July 29, 2025, Bwalya dismissed Kashinshite from both his position as party secretary general and his membership in the party. Bwalya further wished Kashinshite well in his future endeavors. “Dear Sir. Re: Dismissal as Secretary General – Yourself. The above matter refers. Following your appointment as Secretary General of our Party on 12th November, 2024, it has come to my attention that you have engaged in treacherous conduct against the Party. Accordingly, Pursuant to powers vested in me under Article 42.1 (j) and (k) of our party constitution, I write to inform...