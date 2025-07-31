TWO Mountains Burial Services, where former president Edgar Lungu’s mortal remains are believed to be held, says it transferred him to Thom Knight and Company, its trusted service provider, on June 20, for security reasons. This follows an application by lawyers representing the Zambian government, Messrs. VFV Attorneys, for an ex parte order seeking a variation of a court order that the funeral parlour not be allowed to move Lungu’s mortal remains. VFV Attorneys argued that the step was prompted by information received by the Attorney General indicating a plan to relocate Lungu’s body outside South Africa. In a letter addressed to VFV Attorneys, Two Mountains stated that it would undertake to retain and preserve Lungu’s body at the expense...