POLICE have reported an incident where a police officer stationed at Solwezi Central Police Station has killed himself, after shooting his wife and her sibling, following a series of marital disputes. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga stated that Womba Samulozela aged 41, and her stepbrother Wanna Samulozela aged 42, were fatally shot by Funkuta Muyembi aged 45. Hamoonga said the tragic incident of murder and suicide occurred on August 1, 2025 around 05:00 hours. “The Zambia Police Service would like to confirm a tragic incident of murder and suicide that occurred today, August 01, 2025, at around 05:30 hours in the Low Density Area of Solwezi District, and was reported to Solwezi Central Police Station...