HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says government does not attach race, ethnicity to criminal activities. And Mwiimbu says government will not accord any foreign national with Zambian citizenship if they have a criminal record. Commenting on the News Diggers! documentary titled “Chinese Investment In Zambia: The Good, The Bad and The Dangerous,” Mwiimbu said the law will not be selective to law breakers. “It has been brought to my attention that there are activities that are linked to some Chinese nationals in Zambia through the documentary that was done by the News Diggers newspaper. We as government we will like to make it clear that we do not attach race, ethnicity to criminal activities. We firmly believe...