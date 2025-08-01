INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba says the Chingola small-scale illegal miners who destroyed property were on a “political mission” to deter government’s economic activities. Meanwhile, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lt General Maliti Solochi has announced that security wings will use social media footage to identify and catch the culprits who destroyed property and looted various items. Lt General Solochi also issued a warning, stating that those sending children to conduct illegal mining activities would be arrested together with the children. On Wednesday, Chingola small-scale illegal miners commonly known as jerabos rioted after being told to vacate the Senseli Open Pit mine where they had been operating from. During the widespread riot, the jerabos were seen breaking into shops...