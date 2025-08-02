CIVIL Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) president Dr Joy Beene says civil servants of today are totally different from those of some years back, noting that a good number of them live a life which is difficult to maintain. On Tuesday, former Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula advised civil servants to avoid debt and live within their means, stressing that a salary will never be too high. In an interview, Wednesday, Dr Beene said it was not too late for civil servants to change their behaviour towards finances, stating that it was difficult to comprehend why an individual would have loans from different lending institutions. “The remarks by the former secretary to the cabinet, Mr Leslie...