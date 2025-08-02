BOTSWANA’S President Duma Boko says decisions made between Zambia and Botswana must translate into tangible results that benefit both nations. And Boko says while borders separate Zambia and Botswana, they should not keep the two countries’ people from each other. And President Hakainde Hichilema says the two countries must work together more closely and harness each other’s strengths to promote trade, integration, and development. President Boko, who is in Zambia to officiate at the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show, made the remarks during a courtesy call on President Hichilema at State House on Friday. During the meeting, the two countries signed several memorandums of understanding, including: Cooperation in the field of health, disaster risk management, agreed minutes of the inaugural...