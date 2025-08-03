PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia and Botswana have agreed to extend the Kazungula Bridge by adding a railway link, which will eventually stretch to Namibia, in a move aimed at unlocking greater economic potential for the region. And President Hichilema says Zambia plans to leverage Botswana’s experience in managing its diamond sector to improve the operations and oversight of the country’s emerald mining industry. Speaking during a state banquet hosted in honour of Botswana’s President, Advocate Duma Boko, on Friday, President Hichilema said the two countries had committed to deepening their collaboration, especially in trade and investment. “We had a fantastic engagement, the President and his team, since he arrived in the morning. We did quite a lot of work,...