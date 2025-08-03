GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says Zesco does not take pleasure in loadshedding citizens, explaining that the current energy crisis has necessitated power rationing. And Mposha says it is imperative for least developed countries such as Zambia to design and implement National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) to guide the execution of measures to adapt to the effects of climate change. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Mposha said hosting the 2025 Global National Adaptation Plan Expo accords Zambia the opportunity to showcase its NAP with a view to mobilizing resources for its implementation. “I wish to welcome you all to this press briefing on the hosting of the 2025 Global National Adaptation Plan Expo which will be held from...