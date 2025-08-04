COMMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) says the Non-Conviction based Forfeiture of Assets provision in the Anti-Corruption Act of 2012 has introduced weaknesses in the corruption fight as it prioritizes asset recovery over comprehensive punishment of corrupt people. CAAC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brightone Tembo says law enforcement agencies have turned the corruption fight into a fundraising venture for government, where asset recovery is the ultimate goal in high profile corruption cases. In a statement, Sunday, Tembo said the ultimate goal of any genuine corruption fight must constitute both asset recovery and prison sentences for culprits. “Community Action Against Corruption wishes to state that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission...