PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Local Government Service Commission Chairperson, Ackson Sejani, who died on Monday, July 28, 2025, in South Africa, after an illness. President Hichilema has also declared, Tuesday, August 5, 2025 a day of national mourning in honour of the late former Chairperson, when he will be laid to rest. Sejani died at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg on July 28, and his body arrived in Zambia on Friday, August 1, 2025. In a statement, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the late former cabinet minister would be put to rest at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka. “The Government of the Republic of...