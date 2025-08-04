GIVE me the presidency and see how much wealth you Zambians will have, says Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba. Kalaba adds that he is the only candidate who can remove President Hakainde Hichilema from power next year. Speaking when he featured on Delight Kwitonta FM, Saturday, Kalaba questioned how he can come out third in next year’s election when he achieved that position in 2021. “Give Zambians licenses for small-scale mining. As CF, we won’t allow foreigners to be part of small-scale mining because we want our people to be wealthy in their own country. Between 2024 and 2025, Ghana has produced about US$5 billion through small-scale miners but here in Zambia, we want to borrow $1.2...