POLITICS must never be warfare, it must be rooted in the love for our nation, not in hostility toward one another, says Vice President Mutale Nalumango. And Vice President Nalumango has called on Church mother bodies to promote peace and unity as the nation prepares for the 2026 general elections. In a Facebook post on her page, Sunday, Vice-President Nalumango urged the church to pray for the government and the opposition. “I shared this with humility and a sense of duty to truth during UCZ Silver Jubilee celebration in Chipata. As we approach the 2026 general elections, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity. Tribalism and hate speech are wounds to the soul of our nation, they divide where we...